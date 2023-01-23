Dr. Terri Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terri Morris, MD
Overview
Dr. Terri Morris, MD is a Dermatologist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Med And Health Science and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital.
Dr. Morris works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Dermatology Center3501 Lafayette Blvd # A, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Directions (540) 371-7118
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morris?
I've been seeing Dr Morris for many years as a dermatology patient and have seen her for cosmetic as well. Dr Morris is very engaging and a phenomenal Dr of Dermatology. I have a rare disorder that I've been suffering with and been misdiagnosed for many years. She was the one who was finally able to properly diagnose and treat. I highly recommend Dr Morris
About Dr. Terri Morris, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1194812776
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Med Center
- Veteran's Administration Med Center
- George Washington University School Of Med And Health Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morris accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morris works at
Dr. Morris has seen patients for Ringworm, Folliculitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.