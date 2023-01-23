See All Dermatologists in Fredericksburg, VA
Dr. Terri Morris, MD

Dermatology
3.4 (22)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Terri Morris, MD is a Dermatologist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Med And Health Science and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital.

Dr. Morris works at The Dermatology Center in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Folliculitis and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Dermatology Center
    3501 Lafayette Blvd # A, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 371-7118

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mary Washington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Folliculitis
Itchy Skin
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fractora Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lumecca IPL  Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 23, 2023
    I've been seeing Dr Morris for many years as a dermatology patient and have seen her for cosmetic as well. Dr Morris is very engaging and a phenomenal Dr of Dermatology. I have a rare disorder that I've been suffering with and been misdiagnosed for many years. She was the one who was finally able to properly diagnose and treat. I highly recommend Dr Morris
    — Jan 23, 2023
    About Dr. Terri Morris, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194812776
    Education & Certifications

    • Brooke Army Med Center
    • Veteran's Administration Med Center
    • George Washington University School Of Med And Health Science
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Terri Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morris works at The Dermatology Center in Fredericksburg, VA. View the full address on Dr. Morris’s profile.

    Dr. Morris has seen patients for Ringworm, Folliculitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

