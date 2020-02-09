Dr. Turner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terri Turner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Terri Turner, MD
Dr. Terri Turner, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Suitland, MD. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with UM Capital Region Medical Center.
Dr. Turner works at
Dr. Turner's Office Locations
1
New Providence Healthcare Associates Inc.5627 Allentown Rd Ste 100, Suitland, MD 20746 Directions (301) 899-8910
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Capital Region Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Today was my first visit with Dr. Turner and I am excited about my future visits with her. She listened intently to my issues and I felt she really understood where I was coming from and my needs. I'm regret that I endured my issues for so long trying to wish them away. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Terri Turner, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1336307883
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Frequently Asked Questions
