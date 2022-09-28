Overview

Dr. Terrill Harrington, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.



Dr. Harrington works at My Family Doctor in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.