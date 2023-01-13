Dr. Terry Gemas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gemas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Gemas, MD
Overview of Dr. Terry Gemas, MD
Dr. Terry Gemas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with White Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Gemas works at
Dr. Gemas' Office Locations
Lakewood Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine1130 Beachview St Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75218 Directions (469) 341-5676
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - White Rock9440 Poppy Dr, Dallas, TX 75218 Directions (469) 341-5676Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- White Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great dr, great staff, really helped me with broken arm
About Dr. Terry Gemas, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Gemas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gemas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gemas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gemas has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gemas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Gemas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gemas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gemas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gemas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.