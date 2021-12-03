Dr. Terry Ketch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ketch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Ketch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Terry Ketch, MD
Dr. Terry Ketch, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Skyline Medical Center, Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center.
Dr. Ketch works at
Dr. Ketch's Office Locations
-
1
Centennial Heart - Dickerson Pike3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 430, Nashville, TN 37207 Directions (629) 219-5993Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Clarksville123 Center Pointe Dr Ste B, Clarksville, TN 37040 Directions (931) 241-4316
-
3
Centennial Heart - Hwy 416320 Highway 41A Ste 100, Pleasant View, TN 37146 Directions (888) 526-0769
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ketch?
Dr Ketch and staff took time to listen to my problems and history. Dr Ketch explained the next steps very clearly. I was impressed with the care.
About Dr. Terry Ketch, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1972658060
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Andrews Air Force Base, Malcolm Grow Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ketch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ketch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ketch using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ketch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ketch works at
Dr. Ketch has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ketch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Ketch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ketch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ketch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ketch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.