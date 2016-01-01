Overview

Dr. Terry Lin, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Lin works at Terry C. Lin, DO in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.