Dr. Terry Lin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Lin, DO
Overview
Dr. Terry Lin, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Lin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Terry C. Lin, DO2516 Samaritan Dr Ste M, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 538-1488Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lin?
About Dr. Terry Lin, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English, Mandarin and Mandarin
- 1134258213
Education & Certifications
- GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL
- University of Southern California - Los Angeles County Medical Center
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lin speaks Mandarin and Mandarin.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.