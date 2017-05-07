See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Orlando, FL
Dr. Terry Su, MD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Terry Su, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.

Dr. Su works at HCA Florida Plastic and Maxillofacial Surgery in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Osceola Plastics and Maxillofacial Surgery
    14050 Town Loop Blvd Ste 204, Orlando, FL 32837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 794-5436
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Osceola Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Grafting
Dental Tissue Neoplasm
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Treatment frequency



Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Dental Tissue Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jaw Cyst
Jaw Tumor Chevron Icon
Malignant Tumor of the Head and-or Neck Chevron Icon
Maxillofacial Trauma in Children Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • Guardian
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Physicians United Plan (PUP), Inc.
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 07, 2017
    Dr Su did a fantastic job on a bone sper on my forehead. I could not find anyone to do this procedure and Dr Su handled it with flying colors. The bast part is you cant see any scares. Thank you Dr Su for a great job.
    Fabiola in Kissimmee, FL — May 07, 2017
    About Dr. Terry Su, MD

    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1205164878
    Education & Certifications

    • Florida International University College of Medicine
    • University of California San Francisco
    • University of California San Francisco
    • University Of California
    • University Of California
