Overview of Dr. Terry Yee, MD

Dr. Terry Yee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center.



Dr. Yee works at UROLOGY ASSOCIATES in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.