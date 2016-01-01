Dr. Tetyana Vasylyeva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasylyeva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tetyana Vasylyeva, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tetyana Vasylyeva, MD
Dr. Tetyana Vasylyeva, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / SAWAI MAN SINGH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.
Dr. Vasylyeva works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Vasylyeva's Office Locations
-
1
Amarillo Office1400 S Coulter St, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 414-9800Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Amarillo Dialysis8604 S Coulter St, Amarillo, TX 79119 Directions (806) 358-0051
-
3
Bsa Hospital LLC1600 Wallace Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 354-5630
-
4
Northwest Children's Hospital1501 S Coulter St, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 414-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vasylyeva?
About Dr. Tetyana Vasylyeva, MD
- Pediatric Nephrology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1255542023
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / SAWAI MAN SINGH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatric Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vasylyeva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vasylyeva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vasylyeva works at
Dr. Vasylyeva has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasylyeva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasylyeva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasylyeva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.