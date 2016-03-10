Overview

Dr. Thaddeus Temple, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They completed their residency with Tulane University Hospital And Clis



Dr. Temple works at Ochsner Baptist - A Campus of Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.