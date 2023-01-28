Dr. Than Win, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Win is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Than Win, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Than Win, MD
Dr. Than Win, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Institute Of Medicin (1) and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health Meadows Hospital and Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Win works at
Dr. Win's Office Locations
Wrightington Rheumatology6413 Waters Ave Ste 101, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 352-7960
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health Meadows Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
It has been years since I saw Dr Win but he was great and did extensive testing to find the answer to my problem. I am following up on this because I am recommending him to someone as I write this.
About Dr. Than Win, MD
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Burmese
- 1346341997
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Meml Med Center
- Institute Of Medicin (1)
- Rangoon University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Win has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Win accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Win has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Win has seen patients for Arthritis, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Systemic Sclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Win on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Win speaks Burmese.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Win. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Win.
