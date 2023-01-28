See All Rheumatologists in Savannah, GA
Super Profile

Dr. Than Win, MD

Rheumatology
4.2 (67)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Than Win, MD

Dr. Than Win, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Institute Of Medicin (1) and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health Meadows Hospital and Memorial Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Win works at Wrightington Rheumatology in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Systemic Sclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Win's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wrightington Rheumatology
    6413 Waters Ave Ste 101, Savannah, GA 31406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 352-7960

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Candler Hospital
  • Memorial Health Meadows Hospital
  • Memorial Health University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Systemic Sclerosis
Arthritis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Systemic Sclerosis

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jan 28, 2023
    It has been years since I saw Dr Win but he was great and did extensive testing to find the answer to my problem. I am following up on this because I am recommending him to someone as I write this.
    — Jan 28, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Than Win, MD
    About Dr. Than Win, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Burmese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346341997
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Internship
    • Meml Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Institute Of Medicin (1)
    Undergraduate School
    • Rangoon University
