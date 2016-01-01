Dr. Thanad Shay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thanad Shay, MD
Overview
Dr. Thanad Shay, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Peoria, IL.
Locations
DRs Shay and Associates, Ltd1201 N North St, Peoria, IL 61606 Directions (309) 671-2310
Hospital Affiliations
- Graham Hospital Association
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- Proctor Hospital
- St. Margaret's Health - Spring Valley
- UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thanad Shay, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1174672331
Education & Certifications
- Washington VA Hosp
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shay has seen patients for Hypotension, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shay.
