Dr. Thein Aung, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Dayton, OH. They completed their fellowship with Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
Premier Cardiovascular Institute in Dayton1530 Needmore Rd Ste 300, Dayton, OH 45414 Directions
Premier Cardiovascular Institute in Greenville742 Sweitzer St Ste 1, Greenville, OH 45331 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr aung is great
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1295033116
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- Easton Hospital
- Easton Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
