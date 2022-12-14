Overview

Dr. Thein Aung, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Dayton, OH. They completed their fellowship with Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine



Dr. Aung works at Premier Cardiovascular Institute in Dayton, OH with other offices in Greenville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.