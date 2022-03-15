Dr. Asgeirsson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Theodor Asgeirsson, MD
Overview
Dr. Theodor Asgeirsson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE VIRGIN ISLANDS / CHARLOTTE AMALIE and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and University of Michigan Health - West.
Dr. Asgeirsson works at
Locations
-
1
West Michigan Surgical Specialists Plc1045 Gezon Pkwy SW, Wyoming, MI 49509 Directions (616) 456-5311
-
2
Saint Mary's Health Care200 Jefferson Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 456-5311Monday10:00am - 12:00pmTuesday10:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Asgeirsson?
When I went to see the Dr.Asgeirsson it was because I had a prolapsed TVM.. which caused some issues rectally and also I almost lost my leg from the hip down. It was by God's grace and I met Dr Asgeirsson. There is no other doctor on this Earth that his impressed me more than he has. He has a stellar staff! He explains in detail anything you need to know and is open to questions. And although this man is a busy schedule he will sit there and listen and explain to you as long as you need him without feeling like he's on a time crunch. I owe this man my entire life! Because without him I would have lost mine. I could never speak highly enough of Dr. Asgeirsson. He is truly the culmination of what it is to take an oath and keep it! May God keep Dr. Asgeirsson and his beloved family blessed all the days of their lives. It was because of you that I was able to meet my granddaughter and for that I will always be in your debt! Thank you so much!
About Dr. Theodor Asgeirsson, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1255480067
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE VIRGIN ISLANDS / CHARLOTTE AMALIE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Asgeirsson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asgeirsson works at
Dr. Asgeirsson has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Anorectal Abscess and Intestinal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Asgeirsson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Asgeirsson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asgeirsson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asgeirsson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asgeirsson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.