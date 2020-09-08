See All Ophthalmologists in Mount Kisco, NY
Dr. Theodore Curtis, MD

Ophthalmology
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Theodore Curtis, MD

Dr. Theodore Curtis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Dr. Curtis works at Mount Kisco Medical Group in Mount Kisco, NY with other offices in Bangor, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Diplopia and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Curtis' Office Locations

    Mount Kisco Medical Group PC
    90 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 (914) 241-1050
    885 Union St Ste 120/130, Bangor, ME 04401 (207) 973-8876

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lazy Eye
Diplopia
Farsightedness
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cyclotropia Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 08, 2020
    I woke up with a painful eye infection over Labor Day weekend! I called Caremount early Sunday morning. Not only did Dr. Curtis speak with me over the phone within minutes - he also raced in to the office to meet me there to examine my eye in less than 30 minutes! I told him I was due in Long Island to tend to my own Senior mother that morning and needed to be on the road asap. Thankfully, he was able to examine my eye before sending a prescription right next door to CVS in Mt. Kisco quickly. I found him to be incredibly accommodating, very kind, very knowledgeable, very thorough and extremely pleasant. I was disappointed to learn I wouldn't be able to continue seeing him as my ophthalmologist going forward because he’s actually a pediatric ophthalmologist (I’m 54). He just happened to be the on-call Dr. this past Sunday. I wish more Doctors had his selfless commitment and wonderful bedside manner. I highly recommend him. He’s obviously dedicated to helping patients and families.
    Deborah Stellio — Sep 08, 2020
    About Dr. Theodore Curtis, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134219801
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Theodore Curtis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curtis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Curtis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Curtis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Curtis has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Diplopia and Farsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curtis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Curtis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curtis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curtis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curtis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

