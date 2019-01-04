Dr. Theodore Fotopoulos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fotopoulos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Fotopoulos, MD
Dr. Theodore Fotopoulos, MD is a Dermatologist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med.
New Image Dermatology5534 Gulf Dr Ste 1, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Directions (727) 847-3992Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
New Image Dermatology7515 State Road 52 Ste 102, Bayonet Point, FL 34667 Directions (727) 863-8884
Dr. photo topless while a resident at Moffitt Cancer Center treated me with exquisite personal very precise care. Probably 10 years ago I went to him in Newport Ritchie and got more superior care. He’s just too far away now but I am working with one of his colleagues Dr. Burnett who also trained at Moffett Cancer Center in Tampa Florida. He was a top resident then and he’s not only a nice guy but he’s one of the best dermatologist ever I highly recommend him I am a certified Court Mediator
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Greek
- University Of S Fl College Of Med
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF TAMPA
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fotopoulos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fotopoulos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.