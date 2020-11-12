Dr. Theodore Giuffrida, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giuffrida is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Giuffrida, MD
Dr. Theodore Giuffrida, MD is a Dermatologist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Emory University.
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Sur.3275 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 461-2000
Dr. Giuffrida is an excellent skin cancer dermatologist. He´s a very human understanding person, and his staff is also amicable and kind. We were fortunate to find him. We have no complaints, only grateful for his services.
About Dr. Theodore Giuffrida, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1255357182
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- Emory University
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Giuffrida has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Actinic Keratosis and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giuffrida on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
