Dr. Theodore Rheney Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Theodore Rheney Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Mission Hospital and Mission Hospital Mcdowell.
Asheville Ear Nose and Throat Surgeons PA1065 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 254-3577Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 20 Medical Park Dr Ste 2, Marion, NC 28752 Directions (828) 652-9620
Adventhealth Hendersonville100 Hospital Dr, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Directions (828) 254-3517
Mission Children's Specialists5 MEDICAL PARK DR, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 213-0740
- Mission Hospital
- Mission Hospital Mcdowell
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr. Rheny performed a very exacting surgery on my neck that lead to a complete healing for a recurring cancer condition. He continued to monitor my progress for years with the utmost care and professionalism. I highly recommend him for any ENT related conditions. I am well now. And very grateful to Dr. Rheny.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1083674428
- Medical College of Georgia
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
