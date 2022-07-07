Overview of Dr. Theodore Wolfson, MD

Dr. Theodore Wolfson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Wolfson works at OrthoConnecticut in Danbury, CT with other offices in Southbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.