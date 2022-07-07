See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Danbury, CT
Dr. Theodore Wolfson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Theodore Wolfson, MD

Dr. Theodore Wolfson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.

Dr. Wolfson works at OrthoConnecticut in Danbury, CT with other offices in Southbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Wolfson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hand Center at OrthoConnecticut
    2 Riverview Dr, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 797-1500
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    OrthoConnecticut
    900 Main St S Ste 3, Southbury, CT 06488 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 797-1500
    Monday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm

Admitting Hospitals

  • Danbury Hospital

Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Injuries
Achilles Tendon Rupture
Treatment frequency



Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Biceps Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cartilage Damage Chevron Icon
Cartilage Regeneration Chevron Icon
Cartilage Tear Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Congenital Dislocation of Patella Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gluteal Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprains and Tears Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patella Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Quadriceps Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Separation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Strain of Hamstring Muscle Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 07, 2022
    I'm a 66 year old women who recently had a compound fracture of my humerus bone. Dr. Wolfson put a plate and 15 screws in my arm along with fixing my rotator cuff. He is an amazing surgeon. My arm is in fantastic shape now; pain free with great mobility .
    Lisa M. — Jul 07, 2022
    About Dr. Theodore Wolfson, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639580665
    Education & Certifications

    • Midwest Orthopaedics At Rush University Medical Center
    • New York University Langone Orthopedic Hospital (Hospital for Joint Diseases)
    • Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
    • Princeton University
