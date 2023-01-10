See All Family Doctors in Howell, MI
Dr. Theresa Andersonning, DO

Family Medicine
4.8 (17)
Dr. Theresa Andersonning, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Howell, MI. 

Dr. Andersonning works at Howell Family Medicine in Howell, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Howell Family Medicine
    1225 S Latson Rd Ste 260, Howell, MI 48843 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 227-2767

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills

Low Back Pain
Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Jan 10, 2023
    I can honestly say I have never trusted another Dr. As much as Dr. Andersonning. She is absolutely ?? in my opinion.
    Jen — Jan 10, 2023
    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1114239670
    Dr. Andersonning has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Andersonning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Andersonning works at Howell Family Medicine in Howell, MI. View the full address on Dr. Andersonning’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Andersonning. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andersonning.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andersonning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andersonning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

