Overview of Dr. Theresa Lawrence, MD

Dr. Theresa Lawrence, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Lawrence works at North Georgia Rheumatology in Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.