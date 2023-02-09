See All Rheumatologists in Lawrenceville, GA
Dr. Theresa Lawrence, MD

Rheumatology
2.8 (41)
Map Pin Small Lawrenceville, GA
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Theresa Lawrence, MD

Dr. Theresa Lawrence, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

Dr. Lawrence works at North Georgia Rheumatology in Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lawrence's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Preferred Women's Healthcare LLC
    500 Medical Center Blvd Ste 290, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 822-1090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Arthritis
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Feb 09, 2023
    I had a visit on Monday. I take Embrel and pain meds too. I am still waiting on my pain meds to be finalized by the Dr. I called on Tuesday to remind the staff to ask the Dr to do this and I called today Wednesday to remind them to ask the Dr to do this. The phone are off on Wednesday and Friday after lunch. I do g want to change my Dr. But I don’t know what to do.
    JLG — Feb 09, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Theresa Lawrence, MD
    About Dr. Theresa Lawrence, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Tufts University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Theresa Lawrence, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawrence is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lawrence has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lawrence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lawrence works at North Georgia Rheumatology in Lawrenceville, GA. View the full address on Dr. Lawrence’s profile.

    Dr. Lawrence has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lawrence on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawrence. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawrence.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawrence, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawrence appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

