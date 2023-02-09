Dr. Theresa Lawrence, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawrence is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theresa Lawrence, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Theresa Lawrence, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Preferred Women's Healthcare LLC500 Medical Center Blvd Ste 290, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 822-1090
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had a visit on Monday. I take Embrel and pain meds too. I am still waiting on my pain meds to be finalized by the Dr. I called on Tuesday to remind the staff to ask the Dr to do this and I called today Wednesday to remind them to ask the Dr to do this. The phone are off on Wednesday and Friday after lunch. I do g want to change my Dr. But I don’t know what to do.
- Rheumatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- Tufts University
Dr. Lawrence has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawrence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawrence has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lawrence on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawrence. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawrence.
