Dr. Theresa Mills, MD
Dr. Theresa Mills, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.
Cardiovascular Associates of Lake County1879 Nightingale Ln Ste C1, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 609-5929Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Adventhealth Waterman
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Mills has been my cardiologist for almost 4 years now and I can absolutely tell you, 1000% she IS a very compassionate, gentle, and excellent Cardiologist! She always returns her calls to patients, she is very thorough, has a very pleasant bedside manner, and has never made me feel "rushed". I can assure you I am NOT an employee at her office, rather a VERY SATISFIED patient! She is extremely proficient with her care of her patients! The "nasty" review about her down in comments from Sept. 2019 is NOT at all true!! I Love Dr. Mills and highly regard her treatment & care of me!!!
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Emergency Medicine
Dr. Mills accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mills has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mills on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mills. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mills.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mills, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mills appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.