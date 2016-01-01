Overview

Dr. Thien-Giang Bach-Huynh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They graduated from George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences|George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Bach-Huynh works at Endocrinology Group PLLC in Falls Church, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.