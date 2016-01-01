Dr. Thomas Beetel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beetel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Beetel, MD
Dr. Thomas Beetel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.
Springridge Surgical Specs2758 Century Blvd Ste 1, Wyomissing, PA 19610 Directions (610) 816-0300
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
- Reading Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- Christiana Care Health Sys
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- University of Pittsburgh
Dr. Beetel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beetel has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beetel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Beetel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beetel.
