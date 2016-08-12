Dr. Thomas Breen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Breen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Breen, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Breen, MD
Dr. Thomas Breen, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Shrewsbury, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED|University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Breen's Office Locations
UMMH and Shields HC Group151 Main St, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 Directions (844) 258-4272
UMass Memorial Medical Center - Hahnemann Campus281 Lincoln St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 334-5979
Hospital Affiliations
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Breen has been treating me for well over 15 yrs. He is a true professional. Dr Breen always takes time for a thorough exam, I have never been rushed, he also explains different options that may be available for treatment. I would strongly recommend him for any hand issues.
About Dr. Thomas Breen, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1205810017
Education & Certifications
- Mass Genl Hosp/harvard
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED|University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine
