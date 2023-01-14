Overview of Dr. Thomas Burke Jr, MD

Dr. Thomas Burke Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.



Dr. Burke Jr works at Prosports Orthopedics, Cambridge, MA in Cambridge, MA with other offices in Brighton, MA and Waltham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.