Dr. Thomas Burke Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burke Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Burke Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Burke Jr, MD
Dr. Thomas Burke Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.
Dr. Burke Jr works at
Dr. Burke Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Boston Orthopaedic and Spine300 Mount Auburn St Ste 505, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 491-6766Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Boston Orthopaedic & Spine20 Guest St Ste 225, Brighton, MA 02135 Directions (617) 738-8642
-
3
Pro. Sports Therapy Inc.840 Winter St, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 487-9444
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burke Jr?
Dr Burke is a highly skilled and professional surgeon. He also is empathetic and conservative in his approach. Dr Burke listened carefully, reviewed my X-rays/MRI, and educated me regarding prognosis and next steps. Dr Burke has cared for others in my family so I sought his advice. I was grateful for his thoughtful and honest opinion. Further, he referred physicians who could help as this was not his specialty. Given our trust in his care, this was very reassuring that there would be physicians he would recommend.
About Dr. Thomas Burke Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1427047224
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burke Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burke Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burke Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burke Jr works at
Dr. Burke Jr has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burke Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Burke Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burke Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burke Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burke Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.