Dr. Thomas Chi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Chi, MD
Dr. Thomas Chi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Medina Hospital and Summa Health System - Akron Campus.
Dr. Chi works at
Dr. Chi's Office Locations
-
1
OHIO EYE CARE CONSULTANT, Medina, OH3583 Reserve Commons Dr, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (330) 722-8300
-
2
OHIO EYE CARE CONSULTANT, Medina, OH1 Park Centre Dr Ste 106, Wadsworth, OH 44281 Directions (330) 334-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Medina Hospital
- Summa Health System - Akron Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Sometimes there is a wait, but where I was treated before there was a WAIT! I am so glad someone recommended Dr Chi. Not as stressful. Takes good care of problems and I've got them!
About Dr. Thomas Chi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1851341846
Education & Certifications
- Mass Eye & Ear Infirm-Harvard U
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- The Miriam Hospital
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chi works at
Dr. Chi has seen patients for Drusen, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chi speaks Chinese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Chi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chi.
