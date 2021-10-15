Overview of Dr. Thomas Chi, MD

Dr. Thomas Chi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Medina Hospital and Summa Health System - Akron Campus.



Dr. Chi works at Northeast Ohio Eye Surgeons-Medina in Medina, OH with other offices in Wadsworth, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.