Overview

Dr. Thomas Cook, MD is a Dermatologist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.



Dr. Cook works at THOMAS F COOK MD in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.