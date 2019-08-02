Dr. Thomas Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Cook, MD
Dr. Thomas Cook, MD is a Dermatologist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Locations
Thomas J. Cutler5435 W Hillsdale Ave, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 713-0117
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly and efficient staff. The doctor was knowledgeable, efficient, decisive, and had an excellent manner. He answered every question. I felt confident in his assessment and course of action.
About Dr. Thomas Cook, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Health Sciences Center
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cook has seen patients for Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cook speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.
