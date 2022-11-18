Overview

Dr. Thomas Dewar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and WHS East Campus.



Dr. Dewar works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.