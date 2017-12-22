Overview of Dr. Thomas Dingle, MD

Dr. Thomas Dingle, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Dingle works at Central Ohio Eye Physicians & Surgeons, Inc.. in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.