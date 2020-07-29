Dr. Thomas Ela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Ela, MD
Dr. Thomas Ela, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Ela works at
Orange County Medical Group Inc1211 W La Palma Ave Ste 709, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 780-9770
Medical and Healing Arts Inc.2282 N State College Blvd, Fullerton, CA 92831 Directions (714) 780-9770Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My husband had a stroke last year and is battling cancer this year and is experiencing TIA’s. Dr. Ela has been wonderful in explaining things to us about his conditions and he knows so much about not only neurology but how the entire body works together. He has recommended us to other specialists to get things checked out. In other words, he thinks out of the box and he cares about your entire health. We’re so grateful to him for the time and attention he gives us. We never feel rushed and by the end of each appointment we feel we have really learned a lot about my husband’s conditions. Can’t speak highly enough of him. Much better than any of the neurologists at St. Joes, I have been to 3 of them there personally and Dr. Ela is far superior in so many ways.. Dr. Ela is the only neurologist we will see now. When we mention to other doctors in the St. Jude system that Dr. Ela is our neurologist, they always say he’s the best...and we agree!
About Dr. Thomas Ela, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1831184795
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- University of California Medical Center
- Scripps Mercy Hospital
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Cornell University
- Neurology
Dr. Ela accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ela has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ela on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Ela. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ela.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ela, there are benefits to both methods.