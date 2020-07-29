Overview

Dr. Thomas Ela, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Ela works at Orange County Medical Group Inc in Anaheim, CA with other offices in Fullerton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.