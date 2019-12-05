Dr. Thomas Fabian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fabian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Fabian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Fabian, MD
Dr. Thomas Fabian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Fabian's Office Locations
1
Amc47 NEW SCOTLAND AVE, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5864Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
2
Albany Med Faculty Physicians50 New Scotland Ave Fl 3, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-9777
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fabian operated on my posterior clavicular dislocation late on a tuesday night when he could have gone home to spend time with his family. He is a dedicated, dependable, and talented surgeon. I am 1 month from my surgery and am starting PT. Dr Fabian was very personable and explained the procedure thoroughly. Along with his exceptional medical care, he is a reassuring and kind person. I am so thankful for Dr Fabian and would highly recommend him. Can’t say enough about him!
About Dr. Thomas Fabian, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1235101320
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Bradley Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- Hospital Of St Raphael
- St George's University
- Michigan State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fabian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fabian accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fabian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fabian has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Esophageal Cancer and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fabian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fabian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fabian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fabian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fabian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.