Overview of Dr. Thomas Fabian, MD

Dr. Thomas Fabian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Fabian works at Albany Medical Center in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Esophageal Cancer and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.