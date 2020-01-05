Overview of Dr. Thomas Fox, MD

Dr. Thomas Fox, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fenton, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Fox works at St. Francis Building at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.