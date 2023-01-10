See All Plastic Surgeons in Mount Pleasant, SC
Dr. Thomas Funcik, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (310)
Map Pin Small Mount Pleasant, SC
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Funcik, MD

Dr. Thomas Funcik, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center and Roper Hospital.

Dr. Funcik works at Coastal Facial Plastic Surgery in Mount Pleasant, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Funcik's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Facial Plastic Surgery
    1280 Hospital Dr Unit 101, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Coastal Facial Plastic Surgery
    2671 Brickside Ln, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 884-3277

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Cooper Medical Center
  • Roper Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Dermabrasion
Restylane® Injections
Skin Cancer
Dermabrasion
Restylane® Injections

Treatment frequency



Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 310 ratings
    Patient Ratings (310)
    5 Star
    (302)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 10, 2023
    short wait, competent desk and medical personnel
    — Jan 10, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Funcik, MD
    About Dr. Thomas Funcik, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1427105964
    Education & Certifications

    • Med University Sc College Of Med
    • University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Funcik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Funcik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Funcik has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Funcik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Funcik works at Coastal Facial Plastic Surgery in Mount Pleasant, SC. View the full address on Dr. Funcik’s profile.

    310 patients have reviewed Dr. Funcik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Funcik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Funcik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Funcik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

