Dr. Thomas Gallagher, MD is a Dermatologist in Lafayette, CO. They completed their residency with New York University



Dr. Gallagher works at Boulder Valley Center for Dermatology in Lafayette, CO with other offices in Boulder, CO and Brighton, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.