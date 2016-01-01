Dr. Thomas Gann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Gann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Gann, MD
Dr. Thomas Gann, MD is a Neuroscientist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Neuroscience, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med|University of Alabama School of Medicine - Birmingham, AL and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Gann's Office Locations
Ochsner Neurosciences Institute - Covington1341 Ochsner Blvd., Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gilsbar 360
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Peach State Health Plan
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Gann, MD
- Neuroscience
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1538377205
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama At Birmingham|University of Alabama School of Medicine - Birmingham, AL (Clinical Electrophysiology with Special Emphasis in EEG/Epilepsy)
- University of Alabama School of Medicine - Birmingham, AL (Neurology)
- Baptist South, UAB
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med|University of Alabama School of Medicine - Birmingham, AL
- Epilepsy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gann using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Gann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.