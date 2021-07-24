See All Otolaryngologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Thomas Haberkamp, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.8 (10)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Haberkamp, MD

Dr. Thomas Haberkamp, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Haberkamp works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Haberkamp's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 444-6696
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Cleveland Clinic Beachwood Family Health Center
    26900 Cedar Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 444-6689

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Bell's Palsy
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Bell's Palsy

Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 24, 2021
    I was a patient of Dr. Haberkamp when he was at Rush Medical Center in Chicago. I was having severe episodes of vertigo and no one was able to help me until I found Dr. Haberkamp. He immediately put me at ease, and his gentle and caring manner, as well as his being up to date on all the newest technologies and medications, really put my mind at ease. He has a vast wealth of knowledge and experience and I can't say enough great things about him. Even to this day, he is the best doctor I have ever had. I once half jokingly told him that I wish he was my doctor for everything, and he laughed and said he would have been in school for a very long time. I never felt rushed, and he always took time and listened to all of my concerns and responded with enthusiasm. I miss him and wish he was still my doctor. He is simply the best there i
    Karen Stewart (formerly Martingello) — Jul 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Haberkamp, MD
    About Dr. Thomas Haberkamp, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629064803
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Haberkamp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haberkamp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haberkamp has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haberkamp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haberkamp has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haberkamp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Haberkamp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haberkamp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haberkamp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haberkamp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

