Dr. Thomas Hoerner, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Thomas Hoerner, MD

Dr. Thomas Hoerner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Methuen, MA. They completed their fellowship with Brigham & Women's Hospital

Dr. Hoerner works at SMG Randolph in Methuen, MA with other offices in Salem, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hoerner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Holy Family Hospital
    70 East St, Methuen, MA 01844 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 687-0151
  2. 2
    Salem
    16 Pelham Rd, Salem, NH 03079 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 898-2244

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
  • Lawrence General Hospital
  • Parkland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 13, 2021
    Dr Hoerner efficiently diagnosed the problem with my knee and provided advice in an understandable, useful, and friendly way. I feel that I now know how to manage my knee pain.
    Aging b-baller — Jul 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Thomas Hoerner, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275525123
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brigham & Women's Hospital
    Residency
    • Harvard Combined Orthopaedic Surgery Residency
    Internship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • Bowdoin College
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Hoerner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoerner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hoerner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoerner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hoerner has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoerner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoerner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoerner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoerner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoerner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

