Dr. Thomas Hosey, DPM
Overview of Dr. Thomas Hosey, DPM
Dr. Thomas Hosey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They completed their residency with Harrison Community Hospital
Dr. Hosey works at
Dr. Hosey's Office Locations
1
Theramax Physical Therapy42550 Garfield Rd Ste 103, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 263-4411Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
2
Thomas C Hosey Dpm & Associates PC253 Southbound Gratiot Ave, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Directions (586) 468-5445
3
Hosey Foot and Ankle Centers44344 Dequindre Rd Ste 420, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Directions (586) 275-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Hosey, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1053317479
Education & Certifications
- Harrison Community Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hosey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hosey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hosey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hosey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hosey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hosey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hosey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.