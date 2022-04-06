Dr. Thomas Howard II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Howard II, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Howard II, MD
Dr. Thomas Howard II, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Braxton County Memorial Hospital, Cabell Huntington Hospital, CAMC General Hospital, Camden Clark Medical Center, Jackson General Hospital, Logan Regional Medical Center and Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Howard II works at
Dr. Howard II's Office Locations
The Rheumatology Center4610 Kanawha Ave SW Ste 301, South Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 720-8701
Hospital Affiliations
- Braxton County Memorial Hospital
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
- CAMC General Hospital
- Camden Clark Medical Center
- Jackson General Hospital
- Logan Regional Medical Center
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The office staff was really nice the office was clean and dr. Howard spent time listening to me he is very friendly and he’s to the point of my diagnosis and informed me on what to do for my condition besides medication
About Dr. Thomas Howard II, MD
- Rheumatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1396713137
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howard II has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howard II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howard II has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howard II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard II. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard II.
