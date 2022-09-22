Dr. Thomas Kemmerly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kemmerly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Kemmerly, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Kemmerly, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta.
Locations
Loma Linda University Medical Center-murrieta28062 Baxter Rd, Murrieta, CA 92563 Directions (951) 290-4000
Endoscopy Center of the Inland Inc40404 California Oaks Rd Ste A, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 600-0288
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kemmerly saw my Mom in the hospital and did a colonoscopy there. He was great, explained everything. Recently had a phone appt with him and he listened to everything she said without interrupting. I work in the medical field and know a good doctor when I see one
About Dr. Thomas Kemmerly, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kemmerly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kemmerly accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kemmerly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kemmerly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kemmerly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kemmerly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kemmerly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.