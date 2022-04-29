Dr. Thomas Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Kim, MD
Dr. Thomas Kim, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Little Rock, AR.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
-
1
Department of Family and Preventive Medicine4301 W Markham St # 728, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 686-8000
-
2
Rush-presby St Lukes Hlth Assoc500 S Paulina St Ste 13, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5751
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
Excellent
About Dr. Thomas Kim, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1932466208
Education & Certifications
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.