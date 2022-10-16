See All Dermatologists in Pinehurst, NC
Dr. Thomas Knackstedt, MD

Dermatology
4.9 (33)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Knackstedt, MD is a Dermatologist in Pinehurst, NC. They completed their fellowship with Dermatology Professionals Inc

Dr. Knackstedt works at Pinehurst Dermatology and Mohs Surgery Center in Pinehurst, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Fungal Nail Infection, Plantar Wart and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pinehurst Dermatology and Mohs Surgery Center
    5 Regional Cir, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 295-5567

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Main Campus Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fungal Nail Infection
Plantar Wart
Skin Cancer
Fungal Nail Infection
Plantar Wart
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 16, 2022
    Dr. Knackstedt took great care of me. I felt confident in his skillset and he made me feel at ease. I would highly recommend him.
    Rita Camardo — Oct 16, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Knackstedt, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English, German
    • 1447545603
    Education & Certifications

    • Dermatology Professionals Inc
    • Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Knackstedt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knackstedt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Knackstedt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Knackstedt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Knackstedt works at Pinehurst Dermatology and Mohs Surgery Center in Pinehurst, NC. View the full address on Dr. Knackstedt’s profile.

    Dr. Knackstedt has seen patients for Fungal Nail Infection, Plantar Wart and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knackstedt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Knackstedt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knackstedt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knackstedt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knackstedt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

