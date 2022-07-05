Dr. Thomas Knipe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knipe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Knipe, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Knipe, MD
Dr. Thomas Knipe, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Knipe works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Knipe's Office Locations
-
1
Bellevue1135 116th Ave NE Ste 500, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 454-3938Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Bellevue Ear Nose and Throat Clinic1231 116th Ave NE Ste 915, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 454-3938Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Bellevue Ear Nose and Throat Clinic510 8th Ave NE Ste 310, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions (425) 454-3938Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Knipe?
Dr. Knipe's staff are friendly and well trained. I came to Dr. Knipe to fix a deviated nasal septum. Dr. Knipe was very friendly, charismatic, and thoughtful in his explanations. He took the time to ensure that I fully understood my medical diagnosis and the risks and benefits of surgical correction. He had no problem answering my questions, even when they were unrelated to the surgery. I felt well respected and cared for. I can breathe now thanks to him, his knowledge, and his assistants. THANK YOU!!!
About Dr. Thomas Knipe, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1477501963
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Center for Health Sciences
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- University of Washington
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knipe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knipe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knipe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knipe works at
Dr. Knipe has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Enlarged Turbinates, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knipe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Knipe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knipe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knipe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knipe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.