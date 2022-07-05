Overview of Dr. Thomas Knipe, MD

Dr. Thomas Knipe, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Knipe works at Bellevue Ear Nose and Throat Clinic in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Enlarged Turbinates along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.