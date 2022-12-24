Dr. Thomas Kovack, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kovack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Kovack, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Kovack, DO
Dr. Thomas Kovack, DO is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Marion General Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Kovack works at
Dr. Kovack's Office Locations
-
1
Hand and Microsurgery Associates1210 Gemini Pl Ste 200, Columbus, OH 43240 Directions (614) 262-4263Friday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
OhioHealth Sports Medicine Center6955 Hospital Dr, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 544-1401
-
3
Grantriverside Medical Care Foundation Inc5141 W Broad St Ste 150, Columbus, OH 43228 Directions (614) 544-1860
-
4
OhioHealth Orthopedic Surgeons2030 Stringtown Rd # 120, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 544-1860
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Marion General Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Optima Health
- Oscar Health
- PHCS
- The Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kovack?
Dr. Kovack did a great job with my elbow scope and now can finally straighten my arm and get full mobility back. I went to him for a reason he is one of the best!
About Dr. Thomas Kovack, DO
- Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1558303305
Education & Certifications
- Florida Orthopaedic Institute
- Ohio Univ
- Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med
- University Of Pittsburgh
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kovack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kovack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kovack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kovack works at
Dr. Kovack has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Tear, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kovack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
127 patients have reviewed Dr. Kovack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kovack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kovack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kovack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.