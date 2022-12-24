See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Columbus, OH
Dr. Thomas Kovack, DO

Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
4.7 (127)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Kovack, DO

Dr. Thomas Kovack, DO is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Marion General Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Kovack works at Hand And Microsurgery Associates in Columbus, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH and Grove City, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Memorial Health System
Dr. Kovack's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hand and Microsurgery Associates
    1210 Gemini Pl Ste 200, Columbus, OH 43240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 262-4263
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    OhioHealth Sports Medicine Center
    6955 Hospital Dr, Dublin, OH 43016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 544-1401
  3. 3
    Grantriverside Medical Care Foundation Inc
    5141 W Broad St Ste 150, Columbus, OH 43228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 544-1860
  4. 4
    OhioHealth Orthopedic Surgeons
    2030 Stringtown Rd # 120, Grove City, OH 43123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 544-1860

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dublin Methodist Hospital
  • Marion General Hospital
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rotator Cuff Tear
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder

Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cartilage Damage Chevron Icon
Cartilage Disorders Chevron Icon
Cartilage Regeneration Chevron Icon
Cartilage Tear Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torn Cartilage Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Optima Health
    • Oscar Health
    • PHCS
    • The Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 127 ratings
    Patient Ratings (127)
    5 Star
    (115)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 24, 2022
    Dr. Kovack did a great job with my elbow scope and now can finally straighten my arm and get full mobility back. I went to him for a reason he is one of the best!
    Abe — Dec 24, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Kovack, DO
    About Dr. Thomas Kovack, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558303305
    Education & Certifications

    • Florida Orthopaedic Institute
    Internship
    • Ohio Univ
    Medical Education
    • Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Pittsburgh
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Kovack, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kovack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kovack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kovack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kovack has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Tear, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kovack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    127 patients have reviewed Dr. Kovack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kovack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kovack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kovack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

