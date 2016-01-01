Overview of Dr. Thomas Lei, MD

Dr. Thomas Lei, MD is a Pulmonologist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from THIRD MILITARY MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.



Dr. Lei works at Primary Care Practice in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Emphysema, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.