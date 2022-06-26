See All Neurologists in Chico, CA
Dr. Thomas McKnight Jr, DO

Neurology
3.5 (28)
Call for new patient details
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas McKnight Jr, DO

Dr. Thomas McKnight Jr, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center and Oroville Hospital.

Dr. McKnight Jr works at Thomas E Mcknight Jr DO MPH in Chico, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Sleep Apnea and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McKnight Jr's Office Locations

  1
    Thomas E. Mcknight Jr DO Mph Inc.
    130 Independence Cir Ste 5, Chico, CA 95973 (530) 896-0260

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Enloe Medical Center
  • Oroville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Sleep Apnea
Dizziness
Treatment frequency



Vertigo
Sleep Apnea
Ataxia
Epilepsy
Headache
Tremor
Anemia
Dystonia
Hernia
Insomnia
Migraine
Stroke
Sudoscan
Syncope
Anxiety
Bunion
Cough
Dementia
Diplopia
Obesity
Scurvy
Shingles
Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 26, 2022
    Dr. McKnight is an outstanding doctor. Very caring and compassionate. Extremely knowledgeable. I know a lot of his patients. They all agree that he was the one doctor who figured out what was wrong with them where other doctors could not. My husband and grandson see Dr McKnight as well. He was able to not only diagnose our medical concerns, but knew how to treat the concerns effectively. Wouldn’t go to anyone else. I recommend him to everyone.
    Julie Martin — Jun 26, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas McKnight Jr, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679578538
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McKnight Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McKnight Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McKnight Jr works at Thomas E Mcknight Jr DO MPH in Chico, CA. View the full address on Dr. McKnight Jr’s profile.

    Dr. McKnight Jr has seen patients for Vertigo, Sleep Apnea and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKnight Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. McKnight Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKnight Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKnight Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKnight Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

