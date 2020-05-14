Overview of Dr. Thomas Menke, MD

Dr. Thomas Menke, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. Menke works at Orthopedic Consultants in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.