Dr. Thomas Minor, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Minor, MD
Dr. Thomas Minor, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from Pritzker School Of Med At The University Of Chicago and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Minor's Office Locations
Saint Agnes Care - Urology1379 E Herndon Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 450-8765
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is human first has not turned into a robot. Deeply cares about patients and their emotional needs.
About Dr. Thomas Minor, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1356411649
Education & Certifications
- UCSF-HC Moffitt Hosp
- Pritzker School Of Med At The University Of Chicago
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Minor using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Minor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minor has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Minor speaks Spanish.
128 patients have reviewed Dr. Minor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minor.
