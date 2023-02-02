Overview of Dr. Thomas Minor, MD

Dr. Thomas Minor, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from Pritzker School Of Med At The University Of Chicago and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Minor works at Saint Agnes Care - Urology in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.