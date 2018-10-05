See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Winchester, VA
Dr. Thomas Murphy, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.6 (7)
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Murphy, MD

Dr. Thomas Murphy, MD is a Pulmonologist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Page Memorial Hospital, Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic and Winchester Medical Center.

Dr. Murphy works at Valley Health in Winchester, VA with other offices in Romney, WV and Luray, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Murphy's Office Locations

    Pulmonary-Internal Medicine
    190 Campus Blvd Ste 201, Winchester, VA 22601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 536-5980
    Valley Health Hampshire Memorial Hospital
    329 SUNRISE BLVD, Romney, WV 26757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 822-4932
    Page Multispecialty Clinic
    125 Memorial Dr, Luray, VA 22835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 743-2282
    Winchester Medical Center Inc
    1840 Amherst St, Winchester, VA 22601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 536-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hampshire Memorial Hospital
  • Page Memorial Hospital
  • Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic
  • Winchester Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 05, 2018
    As a retired nurse I need to recommend Dr. Murphy. He was personable, knowledgeable and forthright. My first visit however, my first impression was very favorable.
    Oct 05, 2018
    About Dr. Thomas Murphy, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144272931
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

