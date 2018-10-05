Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Murphy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Murphy, MD
Dr. Thomas Murphy, MD is a Pulmonologist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Page Memorial Hospital, Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic and Winchester Medical Center.
Dr. Murphy works at
Dr. Murphy's Office Locations
-
1
Pulmonary-Internal Medicine190 Campus Blvd Ste 201, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 536-5980
-
2
Valley Health Hampshire Memorial Hospital329 SUNRISE BLVD, Romney, WV 26757 Directions (304) 822-4932
-
3
Page Multispecialty Clinic125 Memorial Dr, Luray, VA 22835 Directions (540) 743-2282
-
4
Winchester Medical Center Inc1840 Amherst St, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 536-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Hampshire Memorial Hospital
- Page Memorial Hospital
- Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murphy?
As a retired nurse I need to recommend Dr. Murphy. He was personable, knowledgeable and forthright. My first visit however, my first impression was very favorable.
About Dr. Thomas Murphy, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1144272931
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphy works at
Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.